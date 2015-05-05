NEW YORK May 5 Bold and colourful designs
prevailed on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday, where
celebrities showed off their frocks for one of the biggest
nights in fashion.
Madonna, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour were
among the big names attending the annual ball at the
Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which debuts its new
exhibition "China Through the Looking Glass".
The exhibit, which runs from May 7 to Aug. 16, looks at the
influence of Chinese art, imagery and culture across the ages on
Western fashion.
Some paid tribute to the display. Singer Rihanna wore a long
fur-trimmed, embroidered yellow cape by Chinese designer Guo Pei
that swept out behind her as she walked up the steps of the
Costume Institute gala.
Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence wore a black
dress with a floral top while "Sex and the City" actress Sarah
Jessica Parker accessorised her one-shoulder black dress with a
red-flamed headpiece with long tassels.
Singer Beyonce chose a see-through gem-encrusted
figure-hugging gown while Lady Gaga opted for a kimono-style
black and white dress with voluminous sleeves and embellished
with feathers.
Actresses Li Bingbing, Gong Li and model Liu Wen were among
the Chinese celebrities attending the ball.
"I don't think this is a party, this is all about art," Liu
said. "This year, there is a special focus on Chinese (art) so I
feel very special, I just enjoy it."
"China Through The Looking Glass" features more than 100
dresses, gowns and accessories, showing how Western designers
have been influenced by all things Chinese, such as the
embroided costumes of Imperial China and Shanghai in the 1920s.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)