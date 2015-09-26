Designer Peter Dundas waves at the end of the Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Peter Dundas presented his debut collection as creative director of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli on Saturday, offering a youthful take on a brand known for bold animal prints.

The Norwegian designer takes on the main designer role from the 74-year-old founder Roberto Cavalli and his wife, Eva.

Dundas, who was previously at fellow Italian fashion house Emilio Pucci, is no stranger to the celebrity-favourite brand, having worked at Cavalli from 2002 to 2005.

At the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2016 show, he cut sleeves off denim jackets and coloured them in pastels, teaming them with skin-tight or looser high-waisted trousers.

Other denim jackets were short or oversized with plaits running down the sides.

Dundas kept up the trademark animal prints by putting lions' faces on knits and dresses. Zebra print featured on gilets and mini dresses.

The designer also tied large bows on one-shoulder crop tops, and embroidered tassels across his denim creations and dresses.

Company chief executive Renato Semerari said the latest Cavalli collection showed "a new face" of the brand, which he described as younger and contemporary.

"He (Dundas) will bring fresh air to the brand and that's very much what we're looking for," Semerari told Reuters ahead of the show.

For a brand known for floaty gowns often seen on the red carpet, the nod to long dresses came in ball skirts that were short at the front and had flowing trains at the back. Pastel chiffon gowns also featured.

The palette was mainly pastel pinks, peach, lilac as well as terracotta, turquoise and black and white.

Roberto Cavalli himself was not at the fashion show.

Italian private equity fund Clessidra acquired control of the fashion house in April, with Cavalli retaining 10 percent.

