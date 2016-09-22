A model presents a creation at the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN Roberto Cavalli took guests at his catwalk show on a long journey around the globe, wrapping his models in bright textiles and patchworks from different countries and showcasing hippy-meets-native-American in his spring/summer 2017 collection.

A season made of patchworks, of influences, materials, cultures and times.

Past a lantern-studded courtyard, in a sixteenth century palazzo in the heart of Milan, models perched on high wedged heels were draped in shawls, stoles, vests, ponchos and multi-coloured fabrics.

Gipsy layered dresses alternated with flared trousers, suede fringed coats and kimonos made spectators travel around the world in just a few minutes, on Wednesday night, at the end of Milan's first day of its fashion week.

Denim decorated with patchworks and native American motifs gave way to velvet trousers with intricate crystal decorations and suede embroidered with roses.

The colour palette used by creative director Peter Dundas, who took over from the founding designer last year, was bright, varied but focused mainly on a range of blues and oranges.

"The mood of a pioneer, the wanderlust of a pagan traveler exploring the universe... a melange of inspirations and influences, times and placea... combining different cultures in a mix,” read a catwalk note.

In July, Cavalli appointed former Versace head Gian Giacomo Ferraris as its new chief executive.

The brand is undergoing a transition since Italian private equity fund Clessidra took over in April last year and is seeking to revamp the Florentine label, famous among celebrities and known for its animal prints.

Milan's six-day fashion events run until Monday.