MILAN, Sept 25 Italian fashion house Prada mixed masculine and feminine styles for next spring's womenswear, presenting a reconstruction of skirt suits and outerwear in stripes, tweed and plaid.

Under a ceiling of yellow fibreglass panels and cylinders, designer Miuccia Prada first presented loose striped boxy jackets on top of skirts, decorated with panels of tweed or check.

Outerwear was also loose, shiny and striped in a variety of colours, worn over dresses and tops bearing clashing prints as well as see-through black skirts.

Jackets were waist-length while skirts went over the knee.

Prada completed her spring/summer 2016 look with single coloured lace-like neckwear in black, lime, pink and beige, worn over dresses and coats.

Models, whose fringes were gelled to their foreheads and sides to create mini sideburns, wore disco ball earrings and gold lipstick.

The designer teamed transparent organza dresses with dropped waists, some bearing embellished necklines, over tank tops and skirts, mostly in tweed and check.

Thursday's evening show, part of Milan Fashion Week, finished with jackets and skirts, as well as coats, fully decorated in paillettes and flower patterns.

Shoes were also colourful and embellished, most multi-coloured and with ankle straps. Colourful boots were shiny in silver or striped.

Prada, one of Milan's fashion heavyweights, is renowned worldwide, with the Asia-Pacific region its biggest market.

However the luxury goods maker said this month its first-half net profit fell by 23 percent due to a slowdown in Asia, namely in Hong Kong and Macau.

The group's net income fell to 188.6 million euros ($209.82 million) from 244.8 million euros a year before. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)