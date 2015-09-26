MILAN, Sept 26 Italian fashion house Ermanno Scervino worked with layers of lace and floral motifs for women's wardrobes next spring, presenting a collection that feminised masculine cuts to create a lithe silhouette.

The designer began Saturday's spring/summer 2016 show, part of Milan Fashion Week, with a soft grey-green canvas coat worn over a chiffon top and sparkling pencil skirt.

Models stepped out in different versions of the coat -- in various colours or in gilet form -- worn over shorts.

The Florence-based maison then presented gowns layered in chiffon and organza.

The palette was mainly soft with pink, ivory, white and pale green-grey featuring heavily. But Scervino also introduced dabs of red on outfits or accessories.

"On top of contrasting materials, I also contrasted colours," he told Reuters ahead of the fashion show.

"I like blue with red, contrasting everything."

The designer worked layers of lace into his designs that featured on dresses as well as inside a pale blue pashmina coat.

There was also use of macramé, a method where knotting rather than weaving is used in clothes making. One such coat bore floral designs in red and white.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Helen Popper)