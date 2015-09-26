A makeup kit is pictured backstage before the Versace Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

MILAN From military jackets worn as mini dresses to brightly-coloured animal prints, Italian luxury goods maker Versace showcased a women's wear collection at Milan Fashion Week it said was fit for "the urban jungle".

Under flashing lights, creative director Donatella Versace sent models for her spring/summer 2016 line down the catwalk in belted dark green and sand army jackets at the fashion show on Friday night.

In show notes, she dubbed her utility jackets "the new daywear essential".

Animal prints, energised with such bright colours as acid yellow, green, purple and orange, appeared in camouflage-like form on an array of creations.

Versace put the print on luxurious zip-up jackets, tops, trousers and dresses, some tied at the shoulder or hip. Skirts were slashed at the thigh and other dresses were in leather.

Shorts suits, also bearing animal prints, were worn with bandeau tops.

The fashion house is known for its glamorous designs, frequently seen on the red carpet.

For next spring's evening wear, models sashayed down the runway in silk chiffon dresses, also in animal print.

Short dresses were embellished with sequins, while others were in lace, which according to the designer's notes gave "the effect of animal print against the skin".

Versace revisited masculine tailoring in faded pinstripe dresses, slashed in front.

Footwear consisted of chunky platform heels. Versace's Medusa head logo featured on belts and handbags.

The fashion house, whose founder Gianni Versace was murdered in 1997, returned to profit in 2011 after struggling for years.

It expects sales of more than 630 million euros ($704.84 million) this year, up from 549 million in 2014, Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said this week.

He added that the company, in which private equity group Blackstone bought a 20 percent stake last year, is looking at the United States or Asia for a stock market listing. ($1 = 0.8938 euros)

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)