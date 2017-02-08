(Repeats story originally published on Feb 7)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK Feb 7 From faux furs and statement
outerwear to floral prints and pants suits for warmer weather, a
diversity of styles for all seasons will hit the runway at New
York Fashion Week.
Many designers at the semi-annual event, which begins on
Thursday, will preview 2017 fall/winter apparel that will land
in stores months from now. But others will follow a trend that
started last year and show in-season designs for spring/summer
that consumers can snap up immediately.
"We're also seeing a lot of designers show spring as well
with their 'see now/buy now' collection," said Katrina
Mitzeliotis, fashion director at celebrity and style website
HollywoodLife.com. "There is more diversity than ever before in
what's coming down the runway."
Designers Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford and a few others featured
in-season looks at last September's Fashion Week, months ahead
of when the fashion world was accustomed to seeing them.
Look for plenty of mashups, or mixed fabrics that appear to
be thrown together with studied casualness, to grace Fashion
Week runways this season, said Roseanne Morrison, fashion
director of The Doneger Group. She expects plenty of pant suits
and outfits with a tailored look, too.
"I am sure a lot of the fabrics will be lighter in weight
because most of the designers are addressing seasonless, or 'see
now/buy now' concept, because nobody is really buying for three
months ahead," she said.
While the idea has picked up steam, Catherine Bennett,
senior vice president, managing director of IMG fashion events,
cautioned that it is not a business model for everyone.
"It's really a personal decision for each designer," she
explained. "It's a great solution for some brands but not for
others."
But diversity may extend beyond the fashions at Fashion
Week, which organizers said attracts about 100,000 people and
generates $880 million in revenue for New York City.
Last season more than 25 percent of the models in shows in
New York, London, Paris and Milan were women of color, according
to a study by thefashionspot.com website.
New York led the way, with 30.3 percent, and that could rise
this year. The city's Fashion Week also featured the most
plus-size models in recent history, more women over 50 years old
and a slight increase in transgender models, with 10
appearances.
"We're seeing diversity more and more in fashion, whether it
is race or size," said Mitzeliotis.
Fashion experts hope the trend will continue and make the
shows more inclusive, broadening the appeal of the fashions.
This year IMG, the organizer of Fashion Week, has moved the
shows from midtown venues to the SoHo neighborhood of lower
Manhattan.
Although some designers will still present their collections
at venues in other parts of Manhattan, the bulk of the shows are
scheduled for three galleries at Skylight Clarkson Square and
the presentation space Industria.
