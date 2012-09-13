By Christine Kearney
| NEW YORK, Sept 13
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Beaded bolero jackets and
vests, tipped fedoras and splashes of scarlet and tomato red
brought a distinctly Spanish and Latin American feel to Ralph
Lauren's collection that helped close New York Fashion Week on
Thursday, along with Calvin Klein's show.
Lauren turned his attention to bold baggy jodhpurs and suede
pants, cascading ruffles, frills and jaunty berets accompanied
by Spanish-style music. It was one of his first major outings
since it was revealed that uniforms designed by his label for
the U.S. Olympic team were to be made in China. That touched off
a political furor.
Celebrities attending the Spring 2013 collection included
Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba and Olympic gold-medal winning
swimmer Ryan Lochte.
When the scandal broke, the U.S. Olympic committee decided
it was too late to change the outfits and Ralph Lauren Corp said
in a statement it supported increasing U.S. manufacturing.
On Thursday, the New York-born designer turned heads with a
wrap-around, multi-colored striped serape draped over a black
suede vest and white cotton shirt. Other looks featured tomato
reds, greens and purples on poet-style blouses and evening
dresses.
"The show was entertaining, upbeat, perfectly executed - and
indelibly Ralph Lauren," said The New York Times, although it
complained that some of the overall effects of the
Latin-inspired theme, including details of colored beads and
striped bags, was at times cliche.
Calvin Klein women's collection was the final major fashion
house to show for the upcoming spring season, for which many
designers have unveiled practical clothes designed to sell
rather than bold stand-out looks.
Klein stuck with seductive whites and tans as well as the
fashion house's staple color, black, for coats and scoop-neck
dresses, with the collection's identifying design being a series
of conical bustiers woven into dresses and jackets with plunging
necklines.
"It's very sultry. It's very exotic. It's very feminine and
very luxurious," Calvin Klein's Creative Director Francisco
Costa told Reuters in an interview.
The show also featured lace and satin off-the-shoulder and
strapless dresses, sheer silk corsets, flared waist jackets and,
in one of the most buzzed-about outfits, a see-through outer
layer of black wave-like embroidery over a white dress.
(Additional reporting by Alicia Powell and Jan Paschal; Editing
by Ellen Wulfhorst and Stacey Joyce)