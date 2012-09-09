By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Designer Tracy Reese, enjoying
the spotlight after Michelle Obama wore one of her dresses at
the Democratic National Convention, on Sunday showed her latest
collection that she said is made for women who share the first
lady's confident sense of style.
Reese, one of hundreds of designers unveiling their spring
lines during New York Fashion Week, showed easy-to-wear shift
dresses, sleeveless tunics and softly draped cropped pants.
Her colors were bright -- tangerine, periwinkle blue and
beach-glass green.
Reese said she felt "blessed" when the first lady wore her
dress of raw silk jacquard in a luminescent mix of hot pink,
rust and copper with an accent hemline of silver and blue.
Obama wore the dress when she delivered her speech at the
Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday.
Reese's clothes are aimed at women with a similar sense of
strength and femininity as the first lady, the designer said
backstage before her show.
"She's got a clear vision of how she wants to look, so we're
just hoping that we're hitting the mark," she said.
Reese added that she and the first lady have similar body
types, which she described as "curvy, small waists, more hips."
"I think it's easy for me to understand what might look good
on her and what she might be comfortable in," she said.
The dress Obama wore is not yet available for retail
consumers, but Reese said she plans to rush it into production.
The first lady has worn Reese's designs about 15 times
publicly, said the New York-based designer, who launched her
collection in 1998.
Backstage before Reese's show, Australian model Ajak Deng
said she was excited to be wearing a line of clothing that Obama
likes.
"Everybody always wants to know what the first lady is
wearing, and if she's wearing Tracy Reese, hey, everybody's
going to want it," Deng said. "That's how you sell yourself."
Also showing on Sunday was U.S.-based fashion veteran Diane
von Furstenberg, whose models sported collarless jackets with
cut-away fronts, loose cropped pants and long tunics in vibrant
blues and oranges.
Spain's Custo Barcelona on Sunday showed a collection of his
trademark looks -- dynamic prints, vivid electric blues and
pinks, and a raucous mix of textures including embroidery, lace,
rhinestone buttons and fringe.
Fashion Week in New York continues through Thursday with
shows from such design powerhouses as Carolina Herrera, Michael
Kors and Ralph Lauren.
