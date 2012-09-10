By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, Sept 10
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Soft, flowing dresses with
mid-calf hemlines in pastel shades of blue, sea foam and grays
dominated the runway on Monday as designer Carolina Herrera
showed her Spring 2013 collection at New York Fashion Week.
The look was feminine, subtle and light as models seemed to
float down the runway in wool-crepe long dresses, twill blouses
matched with crepe flounce shorts and elegant color-blocked silk
gowns with tulle overlays.
"It is a flirtatious collection with a focus on the
essentials and proportions including long fluid skirts and
shorts," was how the Venezuelan-born, New York-based designer
described her creations.
Shoulders were narrow, and Herrera hiked the waist toward
the bustline with long, full skirts for an elongated silhouette
that she paired with simple short-sleeved tops.
The designer who is known for her elegance and intricacy and
is a favorite on the red carpet with her glamorous designs did
not disappoint.
An ivory pleated silk gown included floral embroidery and an
oyster snakeskin skinny belt. Another fully embroidered
icy-white column gown featured a black tulle overlay.
Like the lace-backed Twilight wedding dress that Herrera
designed for actress Kristen Stewart for the film "Breaking Dawn
Part 1," the collection had a timeless appeal.
Herrera's love of prints was evident in a motif in pastel
shades that she used in various dresses, blouses and skirts that
gave a cohesion to the entire collection
"Every dress was stunning," gushed a member of the audience
that included activist and former rock star wife Bianca Jagger,
actress Julianne Hough, tennis great Boris Becker and "Vanity
Fair" editor Graydon Carter.
CELEBRATING OLD HOLLYWOOD AND MATURE WOMEN
While Herrera opted for flirtation and romance, Norisol
Ferrari, another Venezuelan-born designer, had Old Hollywood and
actresses Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth and Rita Moreno in mind
when she designed her spring collection, which featured strong
lines, bold colors and plenty of sex appeal.
She described the actresses as "all strong, confident women
who command attention, desire and respect," which could also be
said of her designs.
With figure-hugging trousers, capris and shorts, fitted,
tailored jackets cinched at the waist and pleated in the back
and cropped tops, Ferrari celebrated the female form and
emphasized all of its curves.
Each of the 33 designs had a suggestive title ranging from A
Woman in Love and Girl's Night Out to The Last Tango and An
Affair to Remember.
Unlike other shows that feature young, waif-like models,
many of Ferrari's designs were modeled by women of a certain
age, including one-time supermodel 51-year-old Carol Alt, who
drew applause in a flowing, belted black and cream gown.
She was followed by Carmen Dell'Orefice, who turned 71 this
year, and wowed the audience in a long-sleeve, fitted 30s style
beige gown that was simply titled It's Carmen.
The collection, which featured plenty of black, white, cream
colors, had a La Dolce Vita glamour with column gowns,
below-the-knee and tapered hemlines and sleek and waisted
dresses with button details.
New York-based designer Zac Posen featured a similar look
with his collection of gown and cocktail dresses, hourglass
silhouettes and floor-dusting trains.
Naomi Campbell opened his show modeling a silk twill and
chiffon day dress with a Rorschach-like pink hibiscus print, one
of two floral designs that recurred throughout the collection.
Several gowns curved tightly through the waist and legs
before billowing into clouds of silk, although he occasionally
deviated from the hourglass silhouette with wide frilly
flourishes at the waist. Posen also showed jumpsuits with
wide-width pants.
The semi-annual Mercedes-Benz Fashion week attracts about
116,000 models, designers, buyers and wealthy customers to New
York.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Ellen
Wulfhorst and Richard Chang)