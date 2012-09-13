* No "must-have" item
* Colors span the rainbow
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Sept 13The hottest trend emerging from
New York Fashion Week hasn't been bold neon colors or
cutting-edge silhouettes but simply practical clothes designed
to sell.
Runways were filled with useful separates, uncomplicated
sheath dresses and comfortable trousers aimed to appeal to
consumers, observers said at New York Fashion Week for Spring
2013, which wrapped up on Thursday.
Absent was a stand-out, must-have look, such as monochrome
outfits, one-shoulder dresses or asymmetrical hem lines that
emerged from fashion designers in prior years, said experts.
"People aren't looking to be peacocks this season," said
Robert Burke, a retail consultant. "Anything too loud and
specific is not going to feel right."
Consumers coping with a weak economic recovery and a wobbly
jobs market are more likely to choose subdued and practical
styles, he said.
So spring promises pretty floral print blouses, slouchy
shorts and fluid trousers topped with motorcycle or bomber
jackets in soft light leather.
"There's an awful lot of practicality in this season's
collections," said Candace Corlett, president of WSL Strategic
Retail. "There's a lot of pieces you could put together and mix
and match."
Fashion forecaster David Wolfe, creative director at The
Doneger Group, called the spring collections "one of the most
attractive, one of the most commercial" seasons he has seen in a
decade, marred by nothing outlandish or difficult to sell.
"It's a terrific season for people who want to look nice but
not be made fools of by fashion," he said.
He pointed out the collection by retail giant J. Crew that
was filled with silky pajama shirts, printed shorts and capris
in cheerful lemon-lime, hot pink and tangerine.
"This is much more fun than a strange designer's malformed
silhouette," Wolfe said.
The vast choices may be fun for consumers but a challenge
for stores that will have to load up on a wide variety of
inventory to suit such a free-for-all season, experts noted.
And the lack of a must-have item could mean consumers may
feel no need to shop for anything new, they noted.
Wolfe said consumers are looking beyond clothing for
must-have items. "They must have the new iPhone," he said.
VIBRANT PALETTE
But the rainbow of colors for spring, such as the vibrant
hues shown by Michael Kors, should help entice consumers to
spend on fashion, experts said.
"When there's a lot of color, it gives people a lot of
reasons to buy more, because there might be a color they don't
have," said Corlett.
Hem lines ranged from sweeping the floor to barely brushing
the tops of thighs.
"I can't remember a season where there's such a wide range
of style," said Burke. "There's a little bit for everyone."
Relaxed and casual set the tone. Nanette Lepore's dresses
were loosely woven and breezy, while the ever-sophisticated
Carolina Herrera showed silky cocktail shorts and Phillip Lim
brought out pajama pants and overalls that he called "a push and
pull tension between street and polish."
Even gown maker Naeem Khan, known for voluptuous
ornamentation, seemed to pin on fewer crystals and beads this
season, said Burke.
The shorts and trousers are examples of versatile separates
easily dressed down or up, said Colleen Sherin, senior fashion
director at Saks Fifth Avenue.
"The idea that you could wear a pair of shorts with a great
pair of heels to go out, rather than a skirt or a dress, it's a
little easier, little cooler kind of look," she said. "We're
liking that."
Designer Tracy Reese said her sleeveless tunics and draped
pants were looks that a woman could wear in a variety of ways.
"I want to create things that she can wear all day and then
accessorize and wear at night," Reese said. "Most of us don't
have time to go home and make changes."
With consumers wielding such freedom of choice, the power of
designers to decide what is fashion is on the wane, said Wolfe.
"Fashion has become very much a democracy," he said.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols and Jonathan Allen;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)