By Elizabeth Barber
NEW YORK Feb 11 New York Fashion Week opens on
Thursday with chilly weather and perhaps an even chillier
prospect: defining the purpose of the shows as brands begin
trying fresh ways to engage customers.
This season, the once-exclusive event will occupy a middle
ground between invitation-only and fashion-for-all, with a mix
of shows open solely to the well-connected as well as
opportunities for the public to witness the spectacle, if only
by smartphone live-stream.
"The traditional structure of Fashion Week, particularly in
New York, has been shifting for the past few seasons," said
Alexandra Ilyashov, a fashion editor at the lifestyle website
Refinery29.
The industry has begun to "seriously reevaluate the future
of the fashion show" in an increasingly digital world, she said.
More than 230,000 people attend the New York events in
February to see the designs for the coming fall and in
September, for spring fashion. In recent years, the fashion
shows, big-spending celebrity clients and lavish parties have
brought $887 million annually to the local economy, according to
the New York City Economic Development Corp.
But Fashion Week may be transitioning from an exclusive fete
for critics and buyers to a weeklong gathering for designers to
engage consumers directly.
"Who is Fashion Week for?" queried a Vogue article this
week, positing that the bi-annual ritual now has two audiences.
One is fashion editors and buyers planning ahead for their
spreads and inventories. The other is consumers, who want in on
the cultural theater and do not want to wait the fashion
calendar's six months to get the new styles they see in
Instagram and Twitter captures of catwalks.
"That's what's on everyone's minds," said Rickie De Sole, W
magazine's fashion market and accessories director. "Each brand
is figuring out what works for them."
Designer Tom Ford canceled his February show last week to
display his fall collection in September, when it will be
seasonally appropriate and available immediately for purchase.
Designer Rebecca Minkoff has said she will show her spring
line now.
This season's Fashion Week also features the debut of Kanye
West's "Waves" music album and Yeezee Season Three fashion line,
and Rihanna's designs for active wear maker Puma, a first for
the pop star.
Fashion Week stalwarts Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, and Calvin
Klein will close the event on Feb. 18.
