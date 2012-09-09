By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Taking a cue from the women's
lines which command center stage at New York's Fashion Week,
looks for men waxed casual, hewing towards leisure and athletic
wear, with an emphasis on colors and patterns.
The perennial poor relation of women's high fashion,
menswear is nonetheless gaining momentum, as well as market
share, in the high-stakes retail business, analysts say. Men's
interest in clothing and personal style is growing and they
continue to move toward shopping for themselves, they say.
Sales of menswear are projected to grow some 14 percent a
year, or nearly double the pace of luxury womens wear, according
to consulting firm Bain & Co.
And men are studying up as they spread their fashion wings.
"Men are spending more time online and learning about
dressing," said Tom Julian, author and retail trends expert. "As
a result, look for lifestyle options - head-to-toe concepts and
brands that are distinct and unique."
Tim Bess, men's fashion trend analyst for retail
consultants, the Doneger Group, said menswear was gaining
momentum "in a refined, casual, modern way."
Such experts taking stock of the collections showing at New
York's Fashion Week, which runs through until Thursday, pointed
to a wealth of prints, colors and unstructured tailoring as
hallmarks of the spring 2013 looks.
"The athletic leisure look which has taken hold is now
really taking off," said Bess. Shorts are worn with blazers, and
jackets no longer mandate a collared shirt.
Meanwhile, one of the biggest changes in menswear isn't
happening on the runways at all, but on city streets, as
evidenced by the new store openings dedicated to menswear.
"EXPLOSION OF LABELS"
Julian pointed to "an explosion of labels that continue to
reach modern men by marketing their collections in their own
freestanding retails stores, of within department and specialty
stores."
Examples include Ted Baker, True Religion, Scotch & Soda and
Vince, as well as Topman, which is being launched in the United
States by Nordstrom.
Another trend is an increasing influence from swim and
beachwear in sportswear. "Many designers and brands are
extending the concept of swim trunks," Julian said, citing "an
emergence of retro surf" which is expected "to go nostalgic and
West Coast."
Accordingly, for his first collection for Joseph Abboud,
designer Bernardo Rojo showed suits and separates befitting
jaunts to the beach or tennis club, rendered in soft variations
on white, ivory or gray, as well as bold reds, yellows and
blues.
Neckties were absent and jackets unlined and deconstructed,
while suits bordered on rumpled.
Unstructured looks dominated at Duckie Brown's show, where
square-cut jackets topped billowy pants and billowy tops were
paired with red plaid trousers.
Nicholas K showed unstructured, oversized flowing separates
noteworthy for oversized lapels, plunging shawl collars and
bl ock-co lor to ps paired with shorts or rolled up trousers.
Tommy Hilfiger hewed toward schoolboy with a
leisure-oriented bent, showing insignia-emblazoned blazers in
solids and stripes paired with shorts and track-suit style
trousers.
Stripes were everywhere. Hilfiger splashed vertical stripes
in his trademark red, white and blue, from narrow to wide, on
everything from casual to workout-inspired suits.
Lacoste, synonymous with leisure fashion, also showed bold
colors, as well as unstructured jackets and voluminous parkas.
Richard Chai ventured into different territory, featuring
lightweight, square cuts, color blocking and shirts that
bordered on translucent. Soft, light fabrics with sheen in
powder blues and off-whites mixed with jackets and shirts in
black and charcoal.
The collection by General Idea didn't miss a single menswear
trend: deconstructed tailoring, color blocking, bright hues,
prints and patterns and shorts were all in evidence -- in some
cases reflected in a single outfit.
In a mini-British invasion, a show later this week will
feature four brands being introduced into the U.S.
market: Pretty Green, designed by Liam Gallagher, former front
man of rock band "Oasis;" the denim brand Fire Trap; Bolongaro
Trevor from the original designers behind the cult retail store
All Saints; and Richard Smith Prêt à Porter, featuring
customizable tailored men's suits.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and David Brunnstrom)