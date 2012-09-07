* Fashion, stars, music in 19 countries
* Designers, organizers say event boosts traffic, sales
* Kicks off Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York
By Lily Kuo
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Designers, celebrities and
shoppers in cities from New York to Milan roamed boutiques and
stores in droves on Thursday as part of the fourth annual
"Fashion's Night Out," a global event to encourage spending.
The event, held on the first night of the semi-annual
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York, is the brainchild of
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and was designed to
jump-start an industry battered by the global recession in 2009.
"Fashion's Night Out," has since turned into a global night
of retail revelry in 19 countries, according to organizers, as
store stay open late and offer drinks, entertainment and free
products to the throngs.
"We come out to see everybody and what they're wearing.
Every year (the stores) are trying to do something bigger and
better and it's cool to see.... It's the buzz of the city," said
Brittany Wolf, 24, who helps branding for an accessories line,
Theodora & Callum, in New York.
In New York, the night was expected to attract tens of
thousands to the approximately 900 stores, said George Fertitta,
head of NYC & Company, the city's official marketing and tourism
organization.
In Paris, thousands converged on the city's the 8th
district, blocking traffic for several hours on two
boutique-studded avenues. The center of Milan was also packed
with potential shoppers, many of them students, sipping from
plastic glasses of free cocktails dispensed by nearby boutiques.
In London, about 400 stores were participating, according to
a spokesperson with Conde Nast, the giant high-end magazine
publisher that owns Vogue. Sydney's night out had over 600
retailers participating, with some offering products only on
sale that night, Vogue Australia said on its website.
The extra publicity the night can bring to stores and
designer brands is as important as getting customers out to the
stores, Fertitta said.
Bloomingdale's flagship department store in New York,
featured members of the band Matchbox Twenty, hip-hop artist and
designer Pharrell Williams, and actor Kellan Lutz from the
"Twilight Saga" films.
At Colette, a clothing and accessories boutique in Paris,
celebrity stylist David Mallet applied hair extensions for
shoppers while at Chloe, nearby, customers watched a cheerleader
show with editor-in-chief of Vogue's French edition, Emmanuelle
Alt.
"(The stores) compete with each other ... in terms of who's
going to be the most exciting, who's going to the most fun,
who's going out be the most interesting," Fertitta said.
"GETS PEOPLE IN THE DOOR"
Organizers and designers say the event has been effective.
"We always have good selling and (FNO) gets people in the
door," said designer Rebecca Minkoff, best known for her line of
handbags. She was part of New York luxury store Saks Fifth
Avenue events for the night.
Data from NYC & Company found that two thirds of stores who
participated in 2011 and responded to their survey said store
traffic increased as a result of the night.
"What happens is there's a big bump in the stores the
following week or 10 days after that," Fertitta said. "People go
and they see ... and then they go back to the stores and buy
what they want the next day."
Given that retail sales have picked up over the summer,
buoyed by an improving economy, stores could see an extra
benefit this year.
High-end retailers have fared well. Nordstrom Inc's
same-store sales, a key industry gauge that tracks sales at
stores open at least a year, rose more than 20 percent last
month while Saks Inc and Neiman Marcus Group similarly reported
strong quarterly results.
In August, top U.S. retail chains including Macy's Inc and
T.J. Maxx owner TJX Cos Inc collectively saw same-store sales
rise 3.6. percent, according to an index of major U.S. retailers
tracked by Thomson Reuters.
'LONG LINES, ALL THE SAME PARTY'
Critics say that with the lines to get into stores and the
full-price of items, the shopping event is underwhelming.
"The lines are long and it's all the same party," said Ross
Cameron, who was taking a subway to his home, just blocks from a
main strip of New York designer stores holding events.
Others like Deneene Wyatt, 26, of New York who planned to
visit all her favorite stores after visiting Diane Von
Furstenberg in downtown Manhattan, said she was there for the
fashion, not the prices.
"If you like it, you're going to buy it anyway," she said.