NEW YORK, Sept 6 Fashion designer Tracy Reese
will rush into production the dress that first lady Michelle
Obama wore when she addressed the Democratic National Convention
this week, Reese said on Thursday.
The sleeveless dress, which is not yet available in stores,
will retail for less than $500, Reese said on NBC's "Today"
show.
The first lady's dress was made of raw silk jacquard in a
"luminescent" mix of hot pink, rust and copper, Reese said. It
had an accent hemline of silver and blue.
"It was something we were planning for later, so we're
trying to rush it through the cycle so that more people can get
their hands on it sooner," she said.
A spokeswoman for Reese said she did not know exactly when
the dress would be available to retail consumers.
Obama, who tends to choose more affordable clothing over
high-end couture, is known for boosting the profile of younger
American designers when she wears their frocks. Designer Jason
Wu enjoyed a huge publicity boost when she wore his
one-shouldered white gown during the inaugural celebrations in
2009.
Ann Romney, the wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney, wore a red silk taffeta dress by fashion stalwart Oscar
de la Renta during her speech to the Republican National
Convention last month in Tampa, Florida.
Reese told the "Today" show she had sent a selection of
dresses to the first lady ahead of the Democrats' convention in
Charlotte, North Carolina. But while the first lady has worn her
designs on some 15 public occasions, Reese said she was taken by
surprise.
"Until she stepped out on stage, we didn't know," she said.
"She made an excellent choice."
The New York-based designer launched her first collection in
1998 and will present her latest styles at a show on Sunday
during New York's Fashion Week.
