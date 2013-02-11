NEW YORK Feb 11 Hundreds of fashion designers
are showing their fall and winter 2013 collections at New York
Fashion Week, but not all of them are on the runway.
The semi-annual event, which is followed by fashion weeks in
London, Paris and Milan, includes up to 500 fashion shows
around New York and attracts about 232,000 people, from buyers
to foreign press and wealthy customers.
Top name designers at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, which runs
at Manhattan's Lincoln Center through February 14, have been
streaming their runway shows online for the past three or four
years.
Now, many lesser-known names, up-and coming-fashion stars
and established designers who want to reach a wider, younger
audience are going digital.
"This season it is really prevalent," said Stacy Roman of
the New York fashion and publicity firm Factory PR. "There has
definitely been an increase in this type of platform."
In addition to reaching a wider audience, going digital lets
designers give fashionistas a behind-the-scenes look at the show
and presentations, taking them backstage and through make-up and
even fittings.
It is also far less expensive than staging a runway show,
which can run upwards of $100,000 depending on the venue,
models, makeup artists, stylists and disc jockeys for the show.
THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX
Rachel Roy, who launched her first collection in 2005 and
has done presentations at Fashion Week, will feature her designs
in a digital runway show to stream live at
www.facebook.com/RachelRoy on February 14.
"It just really seemed like the right thing to do," said
Roy, whose collection juxtaposes modern and antique looks with
deep jewel tones and bright metallics, textured and smooth
fabrics and light with dark colors.
"I always want to think outside the box, to do something
that is new and fresh, and I think part of my job is to bring
newness to fashion," she said. "Part of doing that is showing to
as many people that love fashion, that want it, making it
accessible to them."
Roy is building a full set for her digital show and will
include backstage shots to let viewers experience all elements
of the production.
Los Angeles-based Kelly Wearstler is also taking the digital
route and will feature plenty of denim in a collection that will
be displayed in her New York showroom and in a digital show with
behind-the-scenes videos shot in her California studio.
"I am in the infancy stage of my fashion world, and I have a
ton to learn, so I am baby-stepping it," said Wearstler, who
launched her fashion line 18 months ago but has been in interior
design for more than 17 years and has a flagship store in Los
Angeles.
The content will go out on several digital platforms
including her blog at www.kellywearstler.com, Twitter, the
content sharing service Pinterest, the photo sharing and social
networking services Instagram and Facebook, as well as
fashion-focused websites such as Refinery29.com, racked.com,
Style.com and Vine, Twitter's new video sharing app for
recording and sharing six-second clips.
"Right now I am happy where I am, learning and growing," she
added.
For 32-year-old Radhika Perera-Hernandez, who designs for
her New York based-Lois London (www.lois-london.com) label,
there was no question that online is the place to be.
"It is the smartest way for a start-up line to get their
name out there. A lot of designers that are at the same level as
myself are doing the same kind of thing," she said.
Perera-Hernandez, who was born and raised in London,
features kaftans, jumpsuits and swimwear in her collection.
"Anything that I am doing for the brand I will be pushing
through my website and (the microblogging website) Tumblr and
any of the other viral things that I have going on."
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Nick Zieminski)