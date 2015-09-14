NEW YORK, Sept 14 Designer Diane von Furstenberg
said she took inspiration from a painting of a barefoot woman
for her latest collection, a line of floaty dresses, printed
shirts and jumpsuits as well as metallic jackets that seem a nod
to the 1970s.
The fashion designer opened her spring and summer 2016
fashion show on Sunday with her signature wrap dress, this time
in pink and decorated in prints.
Models including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Lily
Aldridge strutted down the catwalk in sheer tops and floaty
skirts as well shorts and structured jackets.
"(It was) originally inspired by a pre-Raphaelite painting
that I have, which is a woman in nature, barefoot with lots of
jewels and butterfly wings," the designer said.
Pre-Raphaelites was a group of English artists, founded in
1840s London, which aimed to reform art by objecting classical
poses and compositions.
"And (the collection) is really to celebrate beauty, nature,
freedom, but also individuality of the woman."
Furstenberg used a colourful palette of vibrant pinks,
white, gold, khaki in the line, shown as part of New York
Fashion Week: The Shows.
"I would like ...with this collection, or with my brand in
general, to make women feel that they can be the woman they want
to be."
Also showing on Sunday was Victoria Beckham, who mixed bold
colours and prints in her line of dresses and skirts.
New York's womenswear shows run until Sept. 17; the fashion
baton is then passed on to London.
(Reporting By Alicia Powell in New York; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)