PARIS Oct 6 Fasten your seatbelts, we're ready
to take-off for spring at Chanel's mock airport departure lounge
catwalk.
Director Karl Lagerfeld filled Paris' Grand Palais with a
Chanel Airlines check-in desk, waiting area, flight information
board and a no. 5 gate -- a nod to the brand's famed perfume --
to present his spring/summer 2016 collection on Tuesday.
Model Edie Campbell kicked off the show in a pink and green
check jumpsuit while wheeling a black quilted luggage trolley
into the hall.
Other models followed in coloured tweed boucle jackets with
matching pleated skirts falling just over the knee, wide-leg
trousers and embroidered denim ensembles.
The aviation theme was evident with aeroplane and departure
board prints adorning several outfits.
The staple Chanel suit came in monochrome print or pastel
colours, tied at the waist with a ribbon.
There was plenty of glitz in shiny silver evening tops and
jackets worn with black skirts, sometimes over trousers.
Large aviator sunglasses, baseball caps, silver gloves and
silver and plastic booties or sandals completed looks.
"It was about shine, the reflection of the sun on the
airplanes," Lagerfeld, 82, said. "We did so much gold ... at
Chanel that it was fun to make everything silver and chrome."
Lagerfeld is known for his fashion show settings and has
created a mock casino, supermarket and brasserie in the past.
His Chanel airport, set against a backdrop of a blue sky and
white clouds, was a nod to the past glamorous jet age, with not
a single stressed traveller in sight.
"This is the idea of the way (an airport) should be. In a
way, it was like this but then they were smaller and flying was
another business," he said.
"But this is a kind of place for a take-off to all kinds of
directions and all kinds of situations."
(Reporting by Johnny Cotton in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian in London; Editing by Alison Williams)