PARIS Oct 1 French design house Chloe brought sporty chic to the catwalk on Thursday, presenting stylish tracksuits alongside floor-sweeping skirts for women's wardrobes next spring.

Creative director Clare Waight Keller sent models out in navy, burgundy and beige sporty tops and trousers, striped along the sides and slit below the ankle, as she presented the maison's spring/summer 2016 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

In front of an audience including actresses Jada Pinkett Smith and Fan Bingbing, models also wore airy tops, some baring shoulders, and Keller's various takes on denim: usually shorts and skirts tied with drawstring and frayed at the edges.

Short dresses came in lace. Long floaty dresses and tops, a Chloe staple, were also on show in white, pastel and rainbow colours, with tassels swinging at the front and on the sides. Footwear consisted of colourful sandals with multiple straps.

Fashionistas said Chloe, known of late for its 1970s-inspired designs, was nodding to the 1990s for next spring.

"We saw the great classics, the real trademark looks of the label, the bohemian and diaphanous side," said French model and actress Aymeline Valade.

"At the same time, there was something new that she has incorporated in this collection, the more sporty style, with chic tracksuits and the very casual chic." (Reporting By Sophie Kinloch and Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)