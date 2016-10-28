PARIS Oct 28 Models sashayed down a runway
wearing gowns and corset dresses adorned with chocolate to kick
off Paris' annual Salon du Chocolat fair, where chocolatiers
faced the challenge of stopping their creations from melting on
the catwalk.
Actresses, dancers, and two former Miss France winners
emerged in outfits that included a silver tutu studded with
chocolates and another embellished with chocolate stars, all
designed as a collaboration between stylists and chocolatiers.
"The difficulties we find with a dress made of chocolate are
always about contact with the body, which has a temperature of
37 degrees," said French chocolatier Joel Patouillard.
"Chocolate melts at 30 degrees, so it is quite simple: chocolate
must absolutely not touch the body."
The fair opens to the public on Friday, featuring truffles
and chocolate fountains along with a chocolate construction of
the iconic Eiffel Tower.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman)