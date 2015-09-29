PARIS, Sept 29 Paris kicked off the last leg of
the spring/summer 2016 catwalk season on Tuesday with Finnish
brand Aalto presenting its "Endless Sun" line, inspired by the
Nordic mid-summer.
Finnish-born, Paris-based designer Tuomas Merikoski said he
wanted, through the womenswear collection, to recall images of
young people gathering with friends in the woods in Finland for
traditional midsummer parties and bonfires.
"It is a very specific moment and feeling," he told Reuters.
"There is the summer solstice, so no night time really, and
people are very happy to be outside ... after a long winter."
The brand, whose name in Finnish means "wave", played with
cuts on white dresses and asymmetric beige skirts. Sleeves were
slashed at the front midway or all the way down.
Models wore loose tailored suits as well as long dresses
over trousers, sometimes with large jumpers on top.
After New York, London and Milan, Paris wraps the fashion
calendar for next spring's womenswear.
The French fashion capital, home to some of the world's most
renowned designer houses, will host nine days of catwalk shows
and presentations from brands such as Dior, Chanel and Louis
Vuitton.
