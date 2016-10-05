PARIS Oct 5 Paris wrapped up nine days of fashion shows on Wednesday, bringing to an end the spring/summer 2017 catwalk season.

Among the last fashion houses showing their latest womenswear creations were Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of luxury goods group LVMH, Moon Young Hee and Miu Miu.

The shows wrap the seasonal catwalk calendar which kicked off in New York last month and moved onto London and Milan before finishing in the French capital.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)