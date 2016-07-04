PARIS, July 4 Luxury materials, exquisite craftsmanship and sweeping dresses take centre stage at the Paris haute couture fashion shows this week, where designer brands show their autumn collections.

Italian luxury label Versace was among the first, kicking off its Atelier Versace show on Sunday evening with belted cashmere coats worn over satin dresses.

Models strutted down the catwalk in off-the-shoulder or asymmetric draped gowns, some worn with slim trousers.

Other dresses had cut-out features as well as plenty of pleats for the evening. Adding to the luxurious feel were crystals adorning evening coats and twisted satin drapes on gowns, fit for a celebrity red carpet.

High heels with twisted leather knots were de rigueur.

For the colour palette, designer Donatella Versace contrasted pale pink and blue with black, as well as using bold red and dabs of lilac.

Other luxury labels presenting their fall 2016 haute couture creations this week include Chanel, Valentino and Giorgio Armani Prive. Dior presents its line later on Monday. (Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)