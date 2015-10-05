PARIS Oct 5 Known for mixing luxury and sport,
designer Stella McCartney showed off bright summer dresses with
polo shirt collars in a colourful offering for women's
wardrobes next spring.
Under the gilded chandeliers of Paris' Opera Garnier, the
Briton sent out models in long dresses and skirts decorated in
white and red, green or black check, as well as jaunty stripes.
McCartney also presented asymmetric pleated tops and skirts
combinations, and dresses in contrasting colours for the
spring/summer 2016 collection, shown on Monday as part of Paris
Fashion Week.
She further experimented with masculine tailoring in
sleeveless thigh-length jackets, worn over wide-leg trousers in
pale pink, tan and black.
On top of the stripes, check and pleats detailing, McCartney
put swirl patterns on top-and-trousers combos and loose summer
dresses.
The final look of the show, attended by racing driver Lewis
Hamilton and tennis player Maria Sharapova, was a mix of short
and floor-length dresses in yellow, orange and blue, opened up
with tiny panels of see-through eyelet embroidery.
Accessories included sandals with sports-shoe soles as well
as aviator sunglasses with brightly coloured frames.
McCartney said the line was dedicated to inspiring women.
"We all have these incredible women that fill us with
motivation and allow us to be who we are," she said backstage.
"So this collection was sort of a tribute to them and their
confidence and their incredible colour that they give off."
(Reporting by Johnny Cotton in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian in London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)