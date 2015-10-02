PARIS Oct 2 Known for its pursuit of new
technology to make clothes, fashion label Issey Miyake presented
a new take on its staple pleats on Friday with colourful
three-dimensional outfits made with fabric baked in the oven --
just like bread.
Speaking backstage at the spring/summer 2016 Paris Fashion
Week show, designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae said the fashion house
used an innovative process to make folds and pleats: "baked
stretch" which gives fabric a new form and softer texture.
"We put glue onto (the) fabric and then we printed the
colour, then we put this in the oven ... The glue expands like
bread," he said while holding samples of the different stages in
making the clothes.
The high temperature makes the glue mold the pleat into the
material. The result on the catwalk was wavy pleated tops,
knee-length dresses and skirts, cut at the bottom like curves,
that softly moved along with the models wearing them.
"We made this material three-dimensional so if the model
(is) walking, it is (a) jumping dress ... People can see
movement," Miyamae added.
In another look, the fashion house, founded by Japanese
designer Issey Miyake in the 1970s, presented colourful block
jackets, pencil skirts, dresses and handbags adorned with
fringes.
The inspiring tropical fauna theme was evident in the line's
colour palette - coral, aquamarine, orange, dark pink and
yellow. The line itself was called "Botanical Delights".
Paris Fashion Week runs until Oct. 7.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)