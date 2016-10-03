A model presents a creation by designer Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The late designer Sonia Rykiel was front and centre at the runway show for her eponymous label on Monday at Paris Fashion Week, as red-haired models wearing black jumpers with letters spelling the slogan 'Rykiel Forever' kicked off the show.

The models wearing the Sonia Rykiel Spring/Summer 2017 collection, paid homage to the late designer with their long, flame-coloured coiffures.

The collection, designed by the label's artistic director Julie de Libran, included many Rykiel staples, from billowing dresses, wide-legged trousers and oversized hats with platform heels to her striped knitwear once sported by Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn.

Rykiel died in August at the age of 86 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

(Reporting by Reuters TV in Paris; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)