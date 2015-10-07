PARIS Oct 7 Louis Vuitton presented a
futuristic look rich in leather and metallics on Wednesday,
offering coloured biker jackets and shiny dresses as the luxury
French label wrapped Paris Fashion Week.
Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere, who has led a renaissance of
the brand known for its monogrammed leather bags, started the
show with a bubble gum pink biker jacket worn with a patterned
black skirt and chunky black flatform sandals.
The jacket then took on different looks -- painted with
rainbow colours, printed with the Vuitton monogram or military
style.
Zips were put across the jackets as well as down skirts for
the colourful spring/summer 2016 collection.
Ghesquiere, who joined Luis Vuitton in 2013 from Balenciaga,
also displayed leather trenches and waistcoats.
In front of an audience that included actresses Catherine
Deneuve and Michelle Williams, models also wore striped knits,
shiny mesh tank tops, tops with ruffle collars, bubble skirts,
jumpsuits and jodhpur-like trousers bearing colourful patchwork.
For the evening, silver sequin appliqués shined on mini
dresses.
Accessories included leather strap knuckle gloves,
drawstring as well as small box handbags and metal-toed short
boots.
The show for Louis Vuitton, the flagship brand of the
world's top luxury goods group LVMH, wraps the spring/summer
2016 season of catwalk presentations that began in New York last
month and moved onto London and Milan before finishing in Paris.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)