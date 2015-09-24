MILAN, Sept 24 Catwalk gave way to conveyor belt
as German designer Philipp Plein chose a cyberworld theme for
his new womenswear line at Milan Fashion Week.
Models in shiny clothes stood still as a moving runway did
their walking for them, stopping automatically for robots to
hand out aviator-shape sunglasses and small handbags.
Sparkly silver gowns were followed by studded leather
jackets in white, black and red, teamed with slim trousers, tiny
shorts or torn jeans.
Dresses also had silver metal stud detailing and were either
short or long and slashed at the sides. Accessories in the
spring/summer 2016 collection presented on Wednesday included
jewel-embellished ankle boots as well as heavy, shiny necklaces.
The cyber theme extended to the musical accompaniment: Plein
had robots playing guitar and drums to accompany rock singer
Courtney Love.
Milan Fashion Week, which also features catwalk shows from
global designer brands such as Giorgio Armani, Versace, Prada
and Dolce and Gabbana, runs until Monday.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)