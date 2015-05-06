May 6 Prada -- the Devil's favourite fashion
brand, as the film and book would have it -- is launching a
giant multi-disciplinary arts complex on the edge of Milan that
it hopes will attract tens of thousands of visitors a year.
The Italian fashion house opens a 19,000-square-meter
(205,000-square-foot) headquarters for its art foundation on May
9 in a century-old ex-distillery transformed and extended by
Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas.
The inaugural programme features an exhibition on classical
sculpture and a special appearance by Polish-born filmmaker
Roman Polanski, who will present a documentary and a series of
film screenings looking back on directors who influenced him
most.
Koolhaas has added three new buildings to the existing
structure: an exhibition pavilion, a tower and a cinema. A mixed
programme of art exhibitions, film screenings and philosophy
projects is planned.
The Fondazione Prada also boasts a bar designed by filmmaker
Wes Anderson ("The Grand Budapest Hotel"), who has modeled it
after historic Milanese cafes.
"There's no museum of contemporary art in Milan and no real
dedication from the municipality to promote" such art, said
Astrid Welter, project director of the Fondazione Prada. "This
is why it was seen as a necessity to come in with an offering."
Every other year, Italy stages the world's biggest art
exhibition -- the Venice Art Biennale -- hosting a roster of
cutting-edge artists from around the world.
Yet the Italian government has otherwise been slow to
embrace contemporary art within its museums and institutions. It
was not until May 2010 that the country got its first national
museum of contemporary art, Rome's MAXXI.
Companies and private individuals have stepped in to fill
the gap. Prada started its contemporary art foundation in 1993,
staging exhibitions and events in Milan, Venice and elsewhere.
Since 2004, Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyre maker,
has run an exhibition hall outside Milan, in a
15,000-square-metre ex-factory where locomotive components were
once built.
Hangar Bicocca, as it is known, has a 2015 budget of 3.5
million euros ($3.89 million), and in the past decade has hosted
shows by such big names as Serbian-born performance artist
Marina Abramovic and France's Christian Boltanski.
While Hangar Bicocca lacks a collection of its own, Prada's
co-founders Miuccia Prada and Fabrizio Bertelli own a
substantial number of artworks that their Fondazione's curators
will draw on to put together exhibitions, Welter said.
The collection includes works of post-war European and
American art by such artists as Lucio Fontana, Alberto Burri,
and Walter De Maria, she said.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
