By Giulia Segreti
MILAN, June 19 Men are in danger of falling off
the catwalk in Europe.
Menswear shows, traditionally held months before the women
hit the runways later in the year, are being slowly airbrushed
from the fashion industry's calendar and folded into the women's
events, almost as an accessory.
In Milan, where male models are strutting their stuff in
shows that began on Friday for men's fashion week, 10 designers
have decided not to showcase their collections this year
including Calvin Klein, Ermenegildo Zegna and Kering's
Brioni and Bottega Veneta.
Other brands, including Burberry, Gucci and Tom Ford, have
announced in recent months that they plan to stage combined
events in future. Most said this would allow them to show buyers
and customers both collections at the same time, giving a more
complete idea of their designs.
But some industry insiders and analysts say separate men's
fashion shows, which can cost up to hundreds of thousands of
dollars each, are no longer worth the money for luxury brands,
which have been hit by a global sales slowdown.
Menswear pulls in far less money than womenswear, in terms
of sales, and men's shows generate a fraction of the global
publicity of women's.
"They (brands) are focusing on what has the highest return
on investment," said Bernstein analyst Mario Ortelli.
The women's shows draw A-list celebrities such as George
Clooney and Beyonce in their front rows, attract throngs of news
photographers and broadcasters and trend wildly on social media.
In contrast, men's catwalk don't turn as many heads with their
low-key guest lists.
Focusing even more heavily on women's shows could further
widen the gulf between global sales of womenswear and menswear.
Annual designer menswear sales are expected to reach more
than $40 billion in 2020, up 6.8 percent from 2015, according to
Euromonitor International, while womenswear sales are expected
to rise 7.7 percent to about $75 billion in the same period.
'MEN TAG ALONG'
The warning signs for male models flashed four months ago
when both Burberry and Tom Ford said they would hold combined
shows. Italian luxury brand Gucci followed suit in April,
announcing it would merge its collections and shows starting
next year.
Bottega Veneta also said it would integrate its shows for
its 50th anniversary, though not confirming whether it would
continue doing so in the future.
"Although menswear has acquired more of a standing over the
years, the women's shows are still the most important ... with
many more brands focusing on women," said Vick Mihaci, President
of Elite Management, a leading model agency.
But industry experts explain that fashion shows are not as
cost-effective as they once were and that the industry has to
pay greater attention to costs as world demand for luxury goods
has weakened.
Social media is heavily influencing the industry, speeding
up demand for new products but also allowing fashion brands to
reach out to potential customers more directly and
inexpensively.
Elizabeth Rose, director of the men's section at Premier
Model Management, said that although merging male and female
shows is in the best interest of designers, it was a "disaster"
for the male modelling sector.
But 50-year-old model John Pearson is philosophical.
"Ultimately it's the women who lead in fashion, and the men
will always tag along," he said.
