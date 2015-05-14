SINGAPORE May 14 Dresses took centre stage at
the start of Singapore Fashion Week as Diane von Furstenberg
kicked off the five-day event that mixes top international
designers and local emerging names.
Furstenberg, known for her signature wrap dress, showcased
her Autumn/Winter 2015 "Seduction" collection, which she said
was partly Asian-inspired.
Models wore red patterned dresses and dark-coloured knits
for the line, first shown in New York in February.
Furstenberg also heads the Council of Fashion Designers of
America (CFDA), an industry group which has teamed up with the
annual fashion event to help nurture local designers and
showcase their work abroad.
"Singapore is such a dynamic city ... and it has so much
excitement," she said backstage on Wednesday night.
Singapore Fashion Week, previously known as the Audi Fashion
Festival Singapore, promises a star-studded line-up including
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and singer-turned-designer
Victoria Beckham, who will close the event.
"We're at the centre of Asia, we're sort of the gateway
between East and West," Singapore Fashion Week creator Tjin Lee
said. "I really believe that Singapore can be the hub, that
fashion capital, that people from around the world gather where
they find the best of Asian designers."
CFDA Chief Executive Steven Kolb said the organisation
planned to bring some local designers to New York in June.
"There's a nice group of talent and it's worth developing,
it's worth looking at more closely," he said.
"(For) a designer showing during Singapore Fashion Week, the
opportunity is endless because it is so close to China and
throughout Asia, and that really is the new market ... where one
can be successful and have a very broad customer base."
Singapore Fashion Week runs until May 17.
(Reporting By Yiming Woo in Singapore; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian in London; Editing by Tom Heneghan)