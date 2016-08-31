* Like-for-like sales rise 9.3 pct in first half
* Sales in France rose at same level as globally
* No change in strategy since arrival of Shandong Ruyi
By Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis
PARIS, Aug 31 SMCP, the group behind French
fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, bucked the
global fashion industry's sluggish sales growth trends with a
9.3 percent increase in like-for-like revenue in the first half,
helped by resilient demand in France.
Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot operate in the sweet spot
of the accessible luxury segment of the fashion market, which
enjoyed stronger demand than the high-end and similar growth to
budget brands such as Inditex's Zara and Hennes & Mauritz (H&M).
The three French fashion labels sell dresses for between 150
euros and 250 euros ($167-$278) and react fast to changing
consumer and fashion trends thanks to supply chain practices
borrowed from retailers such as H&M.
SMCP said first-half like-for-like sales in France, where it
generates half of its revenue, rose at around the same level as
globally, in high single digits, contrasting with the overall
French fashion market where sales so far this year have been
slightly negative.
"We are winning market share in France," SMCP Chief
Executive Daniel Lalonde told Reuters in an interview.
Including the impact of foreign exchange and new stores,
first-half sales were up 19.2 percent at 377.2 million euros
($420.31 million) globally, while in France, reported growth was
12 percent.
Lalonde said SMCP's digital strategy was paying off and
online sales now made up 10 percent of total revenue, up from 6
percent last year.
SMCP did not publish profit figures but Lalonde said
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose more than the group's reported first-half sales
growth of 19.2 percent.
SMCP said it planned to pursue its international expansion,
particularly in greater China where it would continue to open
around 30 shops a year.
Lalonde said the strategy had not changed after majority
owner KKR agreed this spring to sell control to China's
Shandong Ruyi in a 1.3-billion-euro deal that made
the company cancel its application for a Paris flotation.
"There will be no change in the strategy with the arrival of
Shandong Ruyi," Lalonde said, adding the transaction had been
approved by the Chinese authorities and was expected to close in
the coming weeks.
Shandong Ruyi will own 80 percent of SMCP while KKR will
retain a 10 percent stake. Founders Evelyne, Ylan Chetrite and
Judith Milgrom will together share with management the remaining
10 percent.
Lalonde took the helm of SMCP in April 2014 after spending
more than a decade at luxury goods industry leader LVMH
and two years at Ralph Lauren.
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Susan Thomas)