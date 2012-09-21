By Astrid Wendlandt
| PARIS, Sept 21
has hired a new artistic director as part of efforts to
re-launch its collections and expand into new markets such as
Asia, it said on Friday.
Geraldo da Conceicao, who worked at Miu Miu, Yves Saint
Laurent and more recently at Louis Vuitton (part of LVMH
) as design director, replaces Scottish-born April
Crichton, officially appointed artistic director only a year
ago.
Crichton will leave the company, Sonia Rykiel said, after
many years at the house.
"Geraldo da Conceicao's mission is to design and carry out
the creative relaunch of the women's ready-to-wear and
accessories collections," Sonia Rykiel said in a statement.
The move comes after the brand was acquired earlier this
year by Hong Kong investors Victor and William Fung through
their Fungs Brands company, leaving the Rykiel family with a 20
percent stake.
The Fung family is behind the Li & Fung trading house
, which is the parent of Hong Kong-based menswear maker
and distribution group Trinity, in turn the owner of
Italian menswear brand Cerruti since 2010.
At the time of Fung Brand's acquisition in February,
Jean-Marc Loubier, chief executive of Fung Brands, said Crichton
would remain in her post and the brand would continue to hold
fashion shows.
The fashion company said it would not hold a fully-fledged
show during Paris Fashion Week next week as it traditionally
does, but would hold a showroom presentation to journalists and
buyers by appointment only.
Da Conceicao will present his first collection at Paris
Fashion Week in March.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by David Holmes)