LONDON May 28 Suzy Menkes, doyenne of the
fashion press, says she plans to auction off part of her own
label-strewn wardrobe at a two-week online sale in July.
The International Herald Tribune fashion editor, a regular
on the front row at catwalk shows of the world's top designers
from Giorgio Armani to Diane von Furstenberg, will open bids for
80 lots of clothes on July 11 in the Christie's sale.
"I have never thrown anything out of my wardrobe since
1964," she said in a statement on Tuesday.
Menkes will sell coats, dresses, skirts, tops, jackets and
accessories that she has laid in a "tomb of trunks" from
designers such as Ossie Clark and Emilio Pucci, to Yves Saint
Laurent and Christian Lacroix.
"They need to live again and this auction provides the
opportunity for them to walk out in the sunshine, to dance the
night away and to give someone else the joy that they gave to
me," she said.
Estimates for individual lots start at 200 pounds ($300),
with the majority on offer for under 1,000 pounds. The star lot
of the sale is an Yves Saint Laurent cocktail jacket from his
1980 collection 'le soleil' estimated at up to 2,000 pounds.
Menkes follows in the footsteps of British designer Vivienne
Westwood, fashion trendsetter Daphne Guinness, English model
Erin O'Connor and Italian fashion writer Anna Piaggi by selling
much of her collection via a single-owner auction at Christie's.
The New York Times Co, which owns the Herald Tribune
said earlier this year that it would be rebranding the paper as
the International New York Times.
($1 = 0.6651 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Pravin Char)