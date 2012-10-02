PARIS Oct 2 Valentino, the Italian fashion
brand recently snapped up by Qatar's royal family, continues to
enjoy strong demand and plans a new global expansion phase, with
flagship store openings in the works, its head said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Stefano Sassi said the label was benefiting
from access to new funds after private equity firm Permira
sold it to the Qataris this summer for 700 million
euros ($903.4 million).
"Now is the time for making major investments and boost the
business," Sassi told Reuters after the brand presented its
spring/summer 2013 collection in Paris.
"There will be new boutiques, new flagships, everywhere,"
Sassi said, adding that meant in Asia, Europe and the Middle
East. He did not say how many stores would be opened in the
short-term.
Asked if he was often in contact with the brand's new
owners, Sassi replied: "This is a sensitive issue."
But he added: "It is a personal style of management, we have
a fantastic relationship so far, things are going well and there
are opportunities to accelerate our growth more and more."
Asked if he had met Sheikha Mozah, glamorous wife of Qatar's
emir and one of the world's biggest buyers of haute couture, who
has spearheaded the emirate's investment in fashion, Sassi
replied: "This is top secret."
Sassi said not much would change under Qatari ownership.
He was staying in his job and Valentino would keep its duo
of designers, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli, who
replaced several designers after founder Valentino Garavani
retired in 2008.
Sassi said the brand was not seeing any slowdown in China,
where it makes about 40 percent of its sales.
"People in China want exclusivity, high-end products, so we
are benefiting from that," he said.
Sassi said Valentino sales in directly operated shops
globally were up 33 percent in the month of September alone
against the same period last year and up 26 percent in the nine
months to Sept. 30.
Asked about the brand's sales growth worldwide, including
revenues from wholesale, he said the figures were higher but did
not wish to give details.
Valentino is the latest fashion brand to say it has not yet
been affected by Europe's debt problems and China's economic
slowdown, echoing positive trading updates from rivals Christian
Dior , Lanvin and Hermes at Fashion
Week.
Sassi was speaking after the brand's catwalk show, attended
by Valentino Garavani and Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova.
Critics said Chiuri and Piccioli had not taken any risks
with the new collection, which featured soft pink long chiffon
dresses with schoolgirl round collars and little black lace
dresses with part see-through tops.
"It is as always, beautiful luxury/ They (the designers)
always celebrate beauty, our clients love it," said Linda Fargo,
head of women's fashion at U.S. store chain Bergdorf Goodman.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)