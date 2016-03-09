PARIS French luxury label Louis Vuitton wrapped up Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday with sporty, edgy looks for next winter, offering plenty of leather for outerwear, trousers and dresses.
On a catwalk spiked with mirror columns, designer Nicolas Ghesquiere opened the autumn/winter 2016/2017 show with a black coat adorned with golden buttons and cinched at the waist over shiny red leather trousers and combat-style boots.
Similar trousers, flared and cropped at the ankle, peppered the show in various colours and were worn with block-coloured knits or sleek black leather jackets zipped at the front.
Ghesquiere, who has led a renaissance of the brand known for its monogrammed leather bags, also presented T-shirt-like dresses in bold geometric patterns - blue, red, white and black - in front of guests including Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.
Silk scarf prints, namely of belts and chains, decorated short-sleeve tops-and-skirts combinations. They worn with black leather sleeves that crept up above the elbow.
Looks were layered. Models in gothic make-up wore short or quilted jackets over long waist-cinched tops and trousers or colourful knitted dresses over floral-printed skirts.
For the evening, sleek jackets with front zips were exaggerated at the hips, almost corset-like, while colourful sequined dresses had a trompe l'oeil effects.
There were also leather, bra-like tops over dresses. The outfits were accessorised with lace-up boots, mostly flat, while handbags came in a variety of shapes, colours and sizes.
Some models also wore large black furry hats.
Louis Vuitton, flagship brand of luxury goods group LVMH, wrapped up just under a month of catwalk shows that began in New York and moved onto London and Milan before the Paris finale.
(Reporting by Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Louise Ireland)