PARIS Oct 6 Fashion brand Maison Martin
Margiela has hired ex-Christian Dior star designer John Galliano
as its new creative director, its parent group Only the Brave,
owner of jeans brand Diesel, said on Monday.
Galliano, one of the most flamboyant and successful
designers in the fashion industry, was sacked in 2011 by LVMH
, parent of Dior and his eponymous brand, after a video
showed him making anti-semitic comments in a Paris bar.
Since then, Galliano has acknowledged having undergone
treatment for drugs and alcohol, and worked briefly as a
designer for New York fashion brand Oscar de la Renta in 2013.
Galliano, a graduate of London's prestigious Central Saint
Martin's College, had won praise from fashion critics for his
theatrical, romantic shows at Dior and well as for his creative
designs for his John Galliano brand, which is still owned and
run by LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group.
"This appointment marks a new era in the history of the
Maison," OTB President Renzo Rosso said in a statement. "A
visionary, non-conformist, creative talent to give new
significance to the iconoclastic heritage of Margiela, and new
impulse to its exciting future."
The brand's founder Martin Margiela left his fashion house
in 2009. Before that he kept a very low profile, rarely giving
interviews. When he did, he preferred to do so in writing, and
he would generally sign Maison Martin Margiela as opposed to his
own name.
His brand's products did not carry the Belgian fashion
house's name, but visible white stitches instead as a signature.
"They hired the most visible designer to replace the most
invisible designer, which is very ironic and funny and from that
point of view, very much in the spirit of Maison Martin
Margiela," Bea Ercolini, editor in chief of Elle in Belgium,
told Reuters.
Since Margiela left, the brand has been led by a team of
designers. No designer left to make room for Galliano, a
spokeswoman for OTB said on Monday.
Galliano's first show for the brand will be in January for
Haute Couture week in Paris.
OTB acquired Maison Martin Margiela in 2002 and the brand,
which now makes around 100 million euros in annual sales, has
been profitable for just under three years.
OTB, which also owns fashion brands Marni and Viktor & Rolf,
made total revenues of 1.6 billion euros in 2013.
