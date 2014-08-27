August 27Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S

* Said on Tuesday H1 rental income DKK 36.1 million vs DKK 41.4 million

* Said H1 profit before tax DKK 12.7 million VS DKK 25.4 million

* Said H1 net income DKK 9.5 million vs DKK 19.1 million

* Said confirmed FY 2014 operating profit before value adjustments, interest and tax at a level of DKK 42 million Source text: bit.ly/1op0WGN

