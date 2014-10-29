Oct 29 Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S

* Q3 rental income 18.3 million Danish crowns versus 19.9 million crowns

* Q3 EBIT profit 13.4 million crowns versus loss 56.7 million crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 8.5 million crowns versus loss 61.2 million crowns

* Says downgrades 2014 guidance

* Says for FY 2014 expects an operating profit before value adjustments, financial items and tax of around 40 million crowns

* Previous 2014 operating profit before value adjustments, financial items and tax guidance was of 42 million crowns