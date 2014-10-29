Oct 29 Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S
* Q3 rental income 18.3 million Danish crowns versus 19.9
million crowns
* Q3 EBIT profit 13.4 million crowns versus loss 56.7
million crowns
* Q3 pretax profit 8.5 million crowns versus loss 61.2
million crowns
* Says downgrades 2014 guidance
* Says for FY 2014 expects an operating profit before value
adjustments, financial items and tax of around 40 million crowns
* Previous 2014 operating profit before value adjustments,
financial items and tax guidance was of 42 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)