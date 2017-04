Nov 28 Fast Finance SA :

* National Depository for Securities resolved upon company's shares consolidation and set reference day to Dec. 1

* It will change 55 million shares of nominal value of 0.01 zloty each to 13.75 million shares of nominal value of 0.04 zloty each

* Trading of its shares will be resumed on Dec. 9 Source text for Eikon:

