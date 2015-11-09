TOKYO Nov 9 Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd plans to issue over 100 billion yen ($810 million) in debt in the coming months, DealWatch reported on Monday, in the first bond issuance by the owner of casual clothing brand Uniqlo.

Citing market sources, DealWatch said the fundraising could take place as early as this year, which would make it one of the biggest debt issuances in Japan in 2015. Fast Retailing applied in late October to issue up to 250 billion yen in bonds.

A company official did not confirm the plans but said it wanted to issue the bonds "as soon as possible". ($1 = 123.2400 yen) (Reporting by Yasunori Fukui; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)