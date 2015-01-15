(Adds factory comment)
By Chris Gallagher
TOKYO Jan 15 Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd
has told two suppliers in China to improve factory
working conditions after an inspection by the Japanese apparel
retailer found problems, including long working hours.
The move comes after SACOM, a Hong Kong-based advocacy
group, issued a report saying employees at Dongguan Tomwell
Garment Co Ltd and Pacific (Pan Yu) Textiles Ltd were working
excessive hours in unsafe conditions, including high
temperatures, poor ventilation and floors covered with sewage.
Factory safety at suppliers to global clothing brands has
been under particular scrutiny since the 2013 collapse of a
factory in Bangladesh that killed more than 1,100
workers.
In China, poor working conditions have been widely blamed
for contributing to a number of suicides in recent years, such
as at factories of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, also known as Foxconn.
"Respecting human rights and ensuring appropriate working
conditions for the workers of our production partners are top
priorities for Fast Retailing, and in this we are completely
aligned with SACOM," Yukihiro Nitta, group executive responsible
for corporate social responsibility, said on Thursday.
The company said it had told Dongguan Tomwell and Pacific
(Pan Yu) to make various improvements at their factories and in
regulating working hours. It also instructed Dongguan Tomwell to
establish a workers' union, hold elections and organise its
first assembly in March, it said.
However, its inspection found discrepancies with several
points in SACOM's report regarding Pacific (Pan Yu), including
that the cause of a worker's death was electrocution. It said it
would continue its inspection and seek talks with SACOM.
Dongguan Tomwell makes clothes for Uniqlo and Pacific (Pan
Yu) supplies garment factories, including Dongguan. Dongguan
Tomwell's parent company, Luen Thai, said it took fair treatment
of workers very seriously.
In response to the SACOM report, it said it was "committed
to establishing strict measures to ensure that our operations
are in accordance with UNIQLO's Code of Conduct for Product
Partners" and that it would "make ongoing efforts to prevent
excessive overtime. In addition, an independent system will be
set up to review all aspects of this issue and to closely
monitor the progress."
Pacific (Pan Yu) did not answer calls seeking comment.
Fast Retailing also said it would improve its monitoring
system for manufacturing partners including beefing up measures
to check overtime hours, tracking employee accidents and
strikes, and introducing a system to monitor textile factories
that supply garment plants.
Nitta said Fast Retailing would check progress within a
month along with third parties including auditors.
