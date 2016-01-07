Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
TOKYO Jan 7 Japan's Fast Retailing Co cut its full-year outlook and reported a 12 percent fall in December sales from a year earlier at domestic Uniqlo stores as warmer-than-usual temperatures discouraged sales of sweaters and down jackets.
The company said it now expects an operating profit of 180 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the year through end-August compared with an earlier forecast of 200 billion yen.
May 18 Royal Mail's annual profit fell by less than expected as tighter cost controls and growth in its European delivery and UK parcel businesses helped offset a continued decline in letters.