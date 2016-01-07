TOKYO Jan 7 Japan's Fast Retailing Co cut its full-year outlook and reported a 12 percent fall in December sales from a year earlier at domestic Uniqlo stores as warmer-than-usual temperatures discouraged sales of sweaters and down jackets.

The company said it now expects an operating profit of 180 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the year through end-August compared with an earlier forecast of 200 billion yen.

($1 = 117.9300 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)