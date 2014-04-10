TOKYO, April 10 Fast Retailing Co,
Asia's biggest fashion retailer, cut its annual profit guidance
on Thursday and lowered its domestic sales forecast for its
Uniqlo casual wear brand as consumers stuck to discounted goods.
Japan's top apparel maker cut its overall operating profit
forecast for the year to 145.5 billion yen ($1.43 billion) from
a previous forecast of 156 billion yen, which had been in line
with consensus estimates.
Fast Retailing said its sales costs for the year would be
higher than initially anticipated and also reduced the sales
outlook for domestic Uniqlo stores to 715 billion yen from 720
billion yen. It said sales costs had increased due to more
advertising for part-time staff.
The company is accelerating a push abroad for its core
Uniqlo brand as it sees sales slowing at home, where the
population is ageing and declining. It said it had seen brisk
growth in China and other overseas markets in the first half.
The retailer will open its first store in Germany on
Thursday as it marches towards its goal of becoming the world's
top-selling apparel brand by 2020, climbing from its current
fourth place. That ambition involves opening 20-30 stores in the
United States every year over the next few years.
Store rollouts have been most aggressive in Greater China,
where the company is targeting a 30 percent-plus jump in revenue
and improved profit margins in the business year ending Aug. 31.
It said it would have 374 stores in the country by that time.
For the six months ended Feb. 28, Fast Retailing reported
operating profit of 103.2 billion yen up 6.8 percent from a year
earlier. That was below the consensus forecast of 111.19 billion
yen in a survey of 4 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales grew 24.3 percent to 764.3 billion yen, helped by a
jump in revenue at the company's GU fast-fashion brand, mainly
sold in Japan.
For the full year to end-August, Fast Retailing cut its
operating profit forecast to 145.5 billion yen, below consensus
forecasts of 156 billion yen.
Shares of Fast Retailing, the most heavily weighted stock in
the benchmark Nikkei 225 average, ended down 1.5 percent
at 36,710 yen before the results were announced, compared with
the benchmark which ended flat.
($1 = 101.8500 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Christopher Cushing)