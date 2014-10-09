TOKYO Oct 9 Japan's Fast Retailing Co
said on Thursday it expects profit to grow 38 percent in the
year ahead as its core Uniqlo casual wear brand expands its
offering of kids' and high-tech clothing.
For the business year ended Aug. 31, Asia's biggest retailer
posted an operating profit of 130.4 billion yen ($1.21 billion),
down 2.8 percent, under international accounting standards
adopted this year.
Under Japanese accounting standards, the profit would have
grown 11.8 percent to 148.6 billion yen, slightly better than
the average 147.5 billion yen forecast in a poll of 22 analysts
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Annual net profit fell 29 percent to 74.55 billion yen as
stated under international standards, hit by a flagged
fourth-quarter loss of about 10 billion yen brought about by an
impairment loss on its struggling J Brand U.S. jeans operation.
For the current business year, Fast Retailing, which also
owns the Theory, Helmut Lang, GU and other fashion brands,
expects operating profit of 180 billion yen, net profit of 108
billion yen and sales of 1.6 trillion yen.
(1 US dollar = 107.9100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)