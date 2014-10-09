* Sees 2014/15 operating profit up 38 pct to 180 bln yen

* Expects revenue of 2.5 trln yen in 3 years

* GU, Theory, Princesse Tam Tam brands fall short of target

* Posts Q4 net loss of 10 bln yen on J Brand impairment loss (Recasts with details on individual brand performance)

By Chang-Ran Kim

TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Fast Retailing Co expects operating profit to grow by more than a third in the year ahead, after a one-off charge at U.S. jeans unit J Brand and weakness at other non-core brands blunted otherwise steady growth in the just-ended year.

Mainstay Uniqlo casual wear brand fared well in the business year to Aug 31, but other Fast Retailing brands including GU, Theory and Princesse Tam Tam, fell short of its expectations, underscoring the challenges ahead as Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai targets a doubling in revenue in three years.

Asia's biggest retailer has more than trebled its sales over the past decade with rapid expansion in Asia and brisk demand for its heat-generating innerwear, Ultra Light Down line and other functional clothing that it has become known for since launching its 1,900 yen ($18) fleece jackets 20 years ago.

But last year's revenue of 1.383 trillion yen ($12.83 billion) is a far cry from Yanai's 2020 goal of 5 trillion yen to turn Fast Retailing into the world's top clothing retailer ahead of Zara-owner Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Gap Inc.

Yanai told a news conference on Thursday that Fast Retailing would aim to reach the half-way mark of 2.5 trillion yen in the year through August 2017, turning each of its non-Uniqlo brands into a $1 billion-plus business.

Fast Retailing would also aim to improve its operating profit margin to 15 percent, from 9.4 percent last year, by finding cheaper ways to procure goods and through other cost-cutting measures, Yanai said. He did not provide specifics.

Last year, operating profit fell 2.8 percent to 130.4 billion yen under international accounting standards adopted this year. Net profit fell 29 percent to 74.55 billion yen, hit by a fourth-quarter loss of about 10 billion yen brought about by an impairment loss at J Brand.

Under Japanese accounting standards, the operating profit would have grown 11.8 percent to 148.6 billion yen, slightly better than the average 147.5 billion yen forecast in a poll of 22 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the current business year, Fast Retailing expects operating profit to rise 38 percent to 180 billion yen, due in part to an easy comparison from last year's loss from J Brand. It expects net profit of 100 billion yen and sales of 1.6 trillion yen.

Much of the sales growth will come from 200 new store openings for Uniqlo overseas, although that is just seven more than last year.

To attract more customers, its core Uniqlo brand expanded its kids' and babies' collection by 50 percent this autumn, bringing it on par with its men's and women's lines . It has also added more ultra light down and extra-warm heat-generating products this year.

Shares of Fast Retailing ended 1.5 percent higher before the earnings release, compared with a 0.75 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei average.

(1 US dollar = 107.9100 Japanese yen) (Editing by Christopher Cushing)