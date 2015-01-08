* Q1 oper pft 91.37 bln yen vs 65.31 bln yen a year ago
* Full-year profit forecast unchanged at 180 bln yen
* Greater China, South Korea lead overseas Uniqlo sales
* Uniqlo Japan may need to raise prices again on weak yen

By Chris Gallagher
TOKYO, Jan 8 Japanese clothing firm Fast
Retailing Co Ltd suggested it may lift its full-year
profit guidance as global expansion takes root, with strong
overseas sales at its flagship Uniqlo brand helping to boost
quarterly profit more than expected.
Growth outside its home turf is key to Fast Retailing
reaching its target of becoming the world's top apparel retailer
ahead of Zara-owner Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB
(H&M) and Gap Inc in coming years.
In September-November, the first quarter of the firm's
fiscal year, overseas sales at its Uniqlo casual-wear chain
jumped 47 percent from a year earlier. That helped drive a 40
percent rise in operating profit to 91.4 billion yen ($763
million), beating the average estimate of 77.71 billion yen in a
Thomson Reuters poll of four analysts.
The company left its operating profit outlook for the year
through August unchanged at 180 billion yen, but suggested it
may have grounds to lift that target in future after its
quarterly results came in better than expected.
"After the autumn/winter season, when things are clear after
looking at each business and foreign exchange rates, we will
consider a revision if needed," Chief Financial Officer Takeshi
Okazaki told a news conference on Thursday.
Overseas sales at Uniqlo, known for its HeatTech fabric
technology and rainbow coloured-basics, were particularly strong
in Asia, led by greater China and South Korea, Fast Retailing
said. Still, the United States was a weak spot.
Uniqlo sales in Japan rose 12 percent, with its HeatTech
line, Ultra Light Down jackets and other winter items selling
well.
Spending per customer also grew after the company hiked
prices 5 percent to offset the weaker yen, a factor that raises
import costs.
Okazaki said Uniqlo Japan may have to raise prices again
given the sharp depreciation in the yen. The Japanese currency
is now down almost 20 percent versus the dollar since
last summer.
Uniqlo Japan sales made up 48.5 percent of Fast Retailing's
overall sales during the quarter. That marks the first time they
have accounted for under 50 percent, as sales at Uniqlo overseas
and other brands, including Theory, GU and Princesse tam.tam,
accelerated.
Fast Retailing shares have jumped more than a third since
the start of its fiscal year in September, outperforming a
roughly 8 percent rise in Japan's broad Topix index. The
stock closed up 2.3 percent before the results announcement.
