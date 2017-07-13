Japan's Fast Retailing Q3 profit rises 7.5 pct, misses estimates

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit rose 7.5 percent, just short of analyst estimates, on the back of brisk sales abroad.

Profit for the three months through May was 49.9 billion yen ($441.67 million). That compared with a 52.85 billion yen Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, based on estimates of six analysts.

The retailer stuck with its 175 billion yen forecast for the year ending August, versus the 182 billion yen SmartEstimate of 15 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent estimates by the more consistently accurate analysts. ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)