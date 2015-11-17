TOKYO Nov 17 Japan's Fast Retailing Co
and Toray Industries Inc on Tuesday signed a new
five-year partnership under which they would aim for
transactions of 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) producing high-tech
clothing for the core Uniqlo brand.
That would represent a jump from the 600 billion yen in
business between the two during the second phase of their
partnership in the five-year period to 2015. That far exceeded
an initial target of 400 billion yen.
Since tying up in 1999, Fast Retailing and high-tech fabrics
maker Toray have developed hit products such as the
heat-generating "Heattech" and cooling "Airism" series, helping
Fast Retailing's Uniqlo brand become a household name in Japan.
