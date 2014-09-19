TOKYO, Sept 19 Fast Retailing's Uniqlo
casualwear brand said on Friday it would expand the range of
items in its kids' and babies' collection by 50 percent, aiming
to bring it on par with its men's and women's lines.
Spain's Inditex, which owns the Zara chain,
Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz and Gap Stores Inc
already offer a full line of children's clothes. Fast Retailing
is aiming to overtake them to become the world's top apparel
maker by 2020.
"Until now, our offering, particularly for girls, wasn't
sufficient," Shuichi Nakajima, group executive vice president at
the Japanese fashion retailer, told a news conference.
Uniqlo said it aims to double revenues for the kids' and
babies' lines this year but did not provide specific figures.
It will also expand the number of its Japanese stores
offering kids' clothing by 60 percent to 679. It said about 600
overseas stores would carry the expanded range but did not say
how many of those stores would be offering kids' clothes for the
first time.
The line will be extended from the fall/winter collection,
which will include outerwear incorporating lighter, warmer and
more durable material newly developed with high-tech textile
maker Toray Industries.
(Reporting by Chang Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)